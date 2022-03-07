Abu Jinapor donates cars to police, military in his constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated two new pickups for police and military in the Savannah Region on the 65th independence day celebration at Damongo, the regional capital.

This, he said, is to help Operation Savannah Safety beef security in the constituency.

The MP, who doubles as Minister of Mines and Natural Resources, also promised to donate a boat for the Volta Lake patrols to help fight illegal small scale mining on water bodies.

The boat, when presented, would be used by the security council to patrol both black and white voltas so inner bodies can be protected.

Speaking during the 65th Independence Day celebration, Mr Jinapor said five of such speed boats are being imported from South Africa, but one has been dedicaed to the Savannah Region.

Also, Mr Jinapor, in his address, promised the Savannah Regional education directory of his support to enhance better and quality education in the region.

The Savannah Regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, addressing the 30 schools and four security agencies in the West Gonja Municipality urged all to adopt the indomitable spirit of the first Ghanaian citizens in the country.

He, therefore, urged residents and students to work hard for the development of Savannah Region.