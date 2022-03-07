Popular music producer, DJ and entrepreneur, Rab Bakari, has reportedly passed away.

The news of his death went viral when Hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone, posted a picture of Rab with a prayer and heart emoji.

The DJ and producer died in the Western Region.

Rob Bakari reportedly passed away on Sunday, March 6. Many celebrities, who have worked with the Producer for year’s, were taken aback by the news.

Some of them took to Instagram to comment on Mr Bakari’s last post. The DJ had posted a picture of himself underneath a coconut tree with a sign ‘The Beach’ on it.

Rab had made plans to be at the beach during the Independence Day, 6th March, but that was not to be.

His demise was announced barely 23 hours after his last post.

Rab was instrumental in the creation of hiplife music which is the foundation of modern Ghanaian music. He always offered words of encouragement and was instrumental in birthing Asa Baako.

He had hands-on experience as an authentic New York Hip Hop creator, music producer, deejay, corporate person and social media platform advisor.

Rab also contributed to several platforms such as Okay Africa and Africology. He has also worked for Universal Music Group (USA) for 10+ years in the past.

He has hosted/participated as panels in shows including SXSW Music (USA); Social Media Week (Nigeria); CMJ Music Marathon (USA); Cariforum EU Business Forum (Jamaica); Geekend (USA); Kenya Music Week; WOMEX (Hungary); lectures at New York University (USA), Ghana DJ Awards and AFRIMA (Nigeria).Tags

His death comes after young Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Eyoh Soundboy, who died after years of battling kidney disease.