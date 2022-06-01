The Ghana Police Service says some four persons including #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor cannot hold an intended demonstration.

The others; Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart and Benjamin Darko on Sunday, May 29, 2022 served a notice to embark on the demonstration.

It would have been a three-day exercise effective Friday, June 3, 2022 with the protesters armed and a private security company hired to provide protection.

Though the police say it is ready for protection, a statement from the Accra Regional Command says the nature and character of the intended demo is inconsistent with the Public Order Act, hence the decline.

The statement added the demonstration has the potential to result in a breach of public order and safety.

Meanwhile, it has indicated the service has reached out to the organisers to reconsider their proposal and work towards a peaceful, lawful and a successful demonstration.

Below is the full statement: