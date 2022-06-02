The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has condemned an armed demonstration which was scheduled for June 4, 2022.

In a statement, AFFA said it believes in and upholds the tenets of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, specifically, Article 21 which guarantees citizens the right to demonstrate.

However, they are alarmed by the convenors’ decision to engage a private security company with weapons to provide security and protection to demonstrators.

“As if that is not enough, we are equally dumbfounded by the convenors’ intention to march to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and demand a slot on GTV to address the nation and then proceed to the Police Headquarters to demand a meeting with the IGP, and finally picket at the Jubilee House, the seat of government till June 6, 2022,” the statement added.

To AFFA, the intended demonstration by the FixTheCountry movement is nothing far from a COUP D’ETAT.

The intended demonstration was being organised by #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, as well as one Benjamin Darko.

It would have been a three-day exercise effective Friday, June 3, 2022, with the protesters armed and a private security company hired to provide protection.

However, the Accra Regional Command in a statement on Wednesday said the nature and character of the intended demo is inconsistent with the Public Order Act and can therefore not provide security for it.

The service, therefore, urged organisers to reconsider their proposal and work towards a peaceful, lawful and a successful exercise but the organisers are yet to make any official statement to that effect.

Below is AFFA’s full statement: