Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, says fallen former Zebilla Member of Parliament (MP), John Ndebugre, deserves a state burial.

He eulogised the late Ndebugre was a patriot, a senior brother and a friend, an astute politician and lawyer of good standing who has contributed a lot to the development of the country.

Mr Bagbin said this when the family of the deceased paid a courtesy call on him to officially announce his passing in Accra on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka.

Appreciating the delegation for the official announcement, the Speaker tasker Mr Avoka to make a statement on the State burial in the House.

He also pledged Parliament’s support to the family in these difficult times.

The political stalwart and lawyer died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence at Zebila in the Upper East region aged 72.

Born on March 12, 1950, he was a lawmaker on the ticket of the People’s National Convention in the Fourth Parliament.