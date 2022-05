Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Zebilla constituency in the Upper East Region, John Ndebugre, has passed on.

The political stalwart and lawyer died on Friday May 6, 2022 at his residence at Zebila in the Upper East region.

He was 72.

The late Ndebugre left behind a wife and four children.

He was a member of the People’s Convention Party (PNC) and became an MP in January 2005.