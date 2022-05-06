A man decided to console his grieving girlfriend during her father’s funeral by asking for her hand in marriage.

In the video circulating on TikTok, the happy man went on his knees in front of her father’s coffin to propose.

The jaw-dropping incident that has since gained traction on social media took place in one of the South African Sotho communities.

He can be heard thanking God for giving him a woman with a heart of gold.

The excited young woman hastily accepted the man’s shocking request.

The guests majority of whom were family members of the young lady watched in shock.

Many social media users who watched the video have described the action of the man as a taboo.

