The South African Football Association (SAFA) in the Mopani region of Limpopo has sent a clear message to their local teams that corruption will not be tolerated within their structures.

This follows the region’s lifetime ban on four football clubs following recent bizarre scorelines that shook the South African football fraternity. Matiyasi FC defeated Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1 on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in their bid for promotion to the Provincial ABC Motsepe League.

Own goals accounted for 41 of the goals scored.

A player who was given a red card in the first half was also recorded as scoring a goal in the second half.

Shivulani Dangerous Tigers, Matiyasi FC’s promotion rivals, defeated Kototo Happy Boys 33-1 on the same day in another match from the same region. There were also seven own goals.

The region has permanently barred all four clubs involved in the two matches from all football activities, according to the verdict, for violating SAFA rules.

Both clubs’ officials involved have also been suspended from all football activities in the Mopani region for five years.

Coincidentally, the highest shorelines are far worse than that of Matiyasi.

AS Adema beat SO l’Emyrne 149-0 in a game that took place in Madagascar in 2002, Wikipedia reported. All 149 goals were own goals.

SO l’Emyrne players were protesting the officiating during a previous game which cost them the league title and intentionally scored the goals.

The scoreline is recognized by The Guinness Book of Records.