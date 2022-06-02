Daughter of Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has gifted her brother a Benz on his 9th birthday.

The 13-year-old Similoluwa bought the car for her sibling, Dami, to compensate him for being away on his special occasion.

In a voice note she sent, she disclosed she gathered funds from her allowance to buy the expensive ride for her amazing brother.

According to her, she wanted her present to be the perfect and most special he would receive.

Dami, who took delivery of the well-decorated ash car, was full of joy as he tests the wheels.