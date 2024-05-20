A man lost his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz yesterday at Anyaa, Accra, after it burst into flames in the middle of the road.

The vehicle with the registration number DV 7975, caught fire unexpectedly, leaving the driver and passersby in shock.

Despite the swift response from good Samaritans, the fire was too intense to control.

The car was completely engulfed before emergency services could arrive, with people trying desperately to save the vehicle from the rapidly spreading fire.

The driver, although shaken by the incident, managed to escape unharmed.

This incident comes shortly after another vehicle fire in Kumasi, where an SUV erupted into flames near Adum STC.

The prevalence of car fires has raised concerns about vehicle safety and the effectiveness of firefighting measures on the road.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

