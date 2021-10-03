A man, whose identity is not immediately known, is counting his losses after his car went up in flames in the middle of the road.

It is said that his Benz car overheated while plying the busy Lagos highway.

Though he was able to escape unscathed, his car burnt down to ashes while he tearfully and helplessly looked on.

Though details of the incident are sketchy, a video captured the moment the fire was blazing and the owner covering his face in order not to witness the sight.

His friends are also heard comforting him.

The incident caused a heavy gridlock along the lane with drivers slowing down to either manoeuvre their way or have a glance at the burning car.

Watch video below: