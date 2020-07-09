Police in Kumasi have arrested a suspected serial fraudster believed to have infiltrated the ranks of the Ghana Police Service.

Francis Ayambilla has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using the name of the Upper West Regional Deputy Police Commander.

Some of his victims include judges and lawyers.

He was picked up after he struck acquaintance with a High Court Judge and succeeded in stealing his car.

Police officers who came to the scene of his arrest told Luv News the suspect has been part of several police operations, disguised as a service personnel.

Investigators say Mr Ayambilla who hails from Bugri, near Bawku in the Upper East Region, is already facing criminal charges in a different court.

They include attempted stealing, impersonation, assault and defrauding by false pretences.

He admitted to using Upper West Police Deputy Commander, ACP Nde Bugre’s name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in the past three years.

Investigators provided evidence of him wearing police uniform on multiple operations.

Ayambilla introduced himself as the son of ACP Nde Bugri to win the confidence of a High Court judge.

He later took the judge’s vehicle under the pretense of spraying it but disappeared for three days until his arrest on Wednesday, July 9, 2020.

Police did not immediately issue any immediate statement but want members of the public who have fallen victims to Ayambilla’s nefarious activities to file formal complaints for appropriate action to be taken.