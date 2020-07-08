A rapper’s life was shattered by flying bullets when a pair of killers opened fire on him and two other friends.

Joel Baba, known as Jay-Gunz, was shot and killed in the hallway of his own home by persons police suspect he knew.

The New York Police Department (NYPD), in dire need to catch the perpetrators of the double homicide, have released CCTV footage retrieved in Jay-Gunz’s home.

In the video, three men were seen going about their duties on a hallway when one sees two ‘unwelcome’ persons stroll quickly past the stairs; prompting him to run for his life.

His friends, sensing danger, fled to a room that was locked despite their attempt to get through.

The gunman, who quickly caught up with them, unloaded his bullets into the three black males who slumped to the floor as their attacker took to his heel.

According to reports by the NYPD, Jay-Gunz and one another were pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, while the only survivor, who suffered gunshot wound to his arm, is currently stable.

Watch video below: