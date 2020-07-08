Manchester City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in this early evening Premier League match at the Etihad.

The hosts raced into the lead with two identikit goals in the first 21 minutes.

David Silva cut the ball back from the left for Gabriel Jesus to place home the first before Kevin De Bruyne repeated the trick by finding Riyadh Mahrez for the second.

READ ALSO

Fernandez was unlucky to score an own goal in the 58th minute to extend the lead.

David Silva curled in a glorious fee kick just before the drinks break, and then laid on a simple chance for Raheem Sterling to complete the rout in injury time.

Manchester City extend their lead in second place in the Premier League to nine points over Chelsea, while Newcastle United drop to thirteenth.