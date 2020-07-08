Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool kept their bid for a record Premier League points total on course with a 3-1 victory at Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions had failed to score in their previous five away matches in all competitions, but put an end to seven hours and 47 minutes without a goal when Salah netted on six minutes.

The Reds then doubled their advantage 127 seconds later when Jordan Henderson curved home a superb shot from just outside the area.

Brighton were struggling with Liverpool’s high press but caused plenty of problems at the other end. Alisson made a couple of fine stops before Leandro Trossard reduced the areas with a crisp half volley on the stroke of half time.

READ ALSO:

There were chances for both sides in a lively second period, but it was the visitors who sealed it when Salah nodded in his 19th league goal of the campaign 14 minutes from time.

The Merseysiders now need three wins from their remaining four fixtures to surpass Manchester City’s record points tally (100) set in 2017-18.

Brighton stay 15th, nine points clear of the drop zone with four matches to go, though the Seagulls have played one more game than Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Liverpool now host Burnley on Saturday while Brighton are at home to Manchester City.