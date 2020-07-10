The Member of Parliament (MP), Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) as well as the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Awutu Senya East, Mrs Hawa Koomson, Michael Mensah and Delali Sewogbor respectively, have pointed accusing fingers at each other for being behind violence in the constituency.

The constituency, since the inception of the voters’ registration exercise by Electoral Commission (EC) for a new register, has been plagued with series of violence.

Both members of the NPP and NDC have sustained serious injuries on the head and body with a few people being shot.

In a live interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, Mrs Koomson and Mr Mensah accused Mr Sewogbor of the NDC of hiring armed thugs to cause trouble at the various registration centres as well as attack members of the NPP in the area.

Mr Sewogbor denied the accusation made against him, stating that it was rather Mrs Koomson and Mr Mensah who had hired armed thugs to attack NDC members in the area.

Meanwhile, some 11 persons with machetes and a pistol in the constituency were arrested by the police in the late hours of Thursday evening.

Arguing further, Mrs Koomson and Mr Mensah as well as Mr Sewogbor denied claims that the 11 arrested persons were in no way associated with their respective political parties.