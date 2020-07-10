Europa League
Europa League

Manchester United will face either İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League barring a miraculous comeback from LASK.

United lead LASK 5-0 following the first leg of their tie while İstanbul Başakşehir hold a one-goal advantage over FC Copenhagen ahead of their second-leg tie.

Elsewhere, if Wolves get past Olympiacos they will face Europa League specialists Sevilla, or Roma for a spot in the semi-final, and if both English sides progress from those potential quarter-finals they could meet at the last-four stage.

READ ALSO

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

  • QF1: VfL Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
  • QF2: LASK or Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen
  • QF3: Inter v Milan Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
  • QF4: Olympiacos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or Roma

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

  • QF4 v QF2
  • QF3 v QF1

Europa League last 16 – the current situation

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

  • İstanbul Başakşehir 1–0 FC Copenhagen
  • Olympiacos 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Rangers 1–3 Bayer Leverkusen
  • VfL Wolfsburg 1–2 Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Basel
  • LASK 0–5 Manchester United

These ties will play a one-off tie:

  • Inter v Milan Getafe
  • Sevilla v Roma

The six ties that have already played a first leg will see the returns legs played as normal. The ties that have not played a first leg – Inter v Milan Getafe and Sevilla v Roma – will be played as a one-off tie at yet-to-be-announced venues.

Europa League dates for your diary

  • Europa League Round of 16: August 5-6
  • Europa League Quarter-finals: August 10-11
  • Europa League Semi-finals: August 16-17
  • Europa League Final: August 21


Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 89

Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 89

Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 92

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 92

Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104

Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104

Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106