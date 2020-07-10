Manchester United will face either İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League barring a miraculous comeback from LASK.

United lead LASK 5-0 following the first leg of their tie while İstanbul Başakşehir hold a one-goal advantage over FC Copenhagen ahead of their second-leg tie.

Elsewhere, if Wolves get past Olympiacos they will face Europa League specialists Sevilla, or Roma for a spot in the semi-final, and if both English sides progress from those potential quarter-finals they could meet at the last-four stage.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

QF1: VfL Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

QF2: LASK or Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen

QF3: Inter v Milan Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen

QF4: Olympiacos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or Roma

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

QF4 v QF2

QF3 v QF1

Europa League last 16 – the current situation

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

İstanbul Başakşehir 1–0 FC Copenhagen

Olympiacos 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers 1–3 Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg 1–2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Basel

LASK 0–5 Manchester United

These ties will play a one-off tie:

Inter v Milan Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

The six ties that have already played a first leg will see the returns legs played as normal. The ties that have not played a first leg – Inter v Milan Getafe and Sevilla v Roma – will be played as a one-off tie at yet-to-be-announced venues.

Europa League dates for your diary

Europa League Round of 16: August 5-6

August 5-6 Europa League Quarter-finals: August 10-11

August 10-11 Europa League Semi-finals: August 16-17

August 16-17 Europa League Final: August 21



