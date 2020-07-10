Manchester United will face either İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League barring a miraculous comeback from LASK.
United lead LASK 5-0 following the first leg of their tie while İstanbul Başakşehir hold a one-goal advantage over FC Copenhagen ahead of their second-leg tie.
Elsewhere, if Wolves get past Olympiacos they will face Europa League specialists Sevilla, or Roma for a spot in the semi-final, and if both English sides progress from those potential quarter-finals they could meet at the last-four stage.
QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
- QF1: VfL Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
- QF2: LASK or Manchester United v İstanbul Başakşehir or FC Copenhagen
- QF3: Inter v Milan Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
- QF4: Olympiacos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or Roma
SEMI-FINAL DRAW
- QF4 v QF2
- QF3 v QF1
Europa League last 16 – the current situation
These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:
- İstanbul Başakşehir 1–0 FC Copenhagen
- Olympiacos 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Rangers 1–3 Bayer Leverkusen
- VfL Wolfsburg 1–2 Shakhtar Donetsk
- Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Basel
- LASK 0–5 Manchester United
These ties will play a one-off tie:
- Inter v Milan Getafe
- Sevilla v Roma
The six ties that have already played a first leg will see the returns legs played as normal. The ties that have not played a first leg – Inter v Milan Getafe and Sevilla v Roma – will be played as a one-off tie at yet-to-be-announced venues.
Europa League dates for your diary
- Europa League Round of 16: August 5-6
- Europa League Quarter-finals: August 10-11
- Europa League Semi-finals: August 16-17
- Europa League Final: August 21
