An independent aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damte, has been arrested by Police for holding political campaign rally and breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

He reportedly failed to notify the police of the event and also failed to wear a face mask as well as ensure the observance of social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the public order, Criminal and other offences as well as the imposition of Restrictions law.

Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, said the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that the aspirant had organised a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency.

Joseph Kofi Damte was arrested for holding a political campaign



When police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left.

She said the Central Regional Criminal Investigations Department has taken over the case for an investigation into the matter.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.