An independent parliamentary hopeful for the Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damtse, has allegedly defied President Akufo-Addo’s presidential ban on political rallies by holding one.

Executive Instrument (EI) 64 was recently passed to effectively place a ban on political rallies that mass people up in the wake of Covid-19 protocols on social distancing.

However, local reports say the Assin South police have confirmed commencing investigations into a possible breach of the directives by Mr Damtse.

Mr Damtse allegedly organised a rally on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Assin Aworoso in the Central Region where a large crowd including minors were present.

The MP hopeful was disqualified prior to the recently-held New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries and has taken the option of going independent.

He was billed to contest incumbent Member of Parliament, Rev John Ntim Fordjour but his recent action, if police investigations find them to be true, may effectively end his quest of becoming an MP.

At the said rally, Damtse was alleged to have asked the electorates to decide between John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo for the presidential slot but make him their only choice to represent them in Parliament.

Participants at the rally reportedly screamed their lungs out either in support of him or demanded to know his plans for the constituency.

Mr Damtse’s conduct comes on the back of the widely condemned conduct of a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah, who mingled with crowds after testing positive for Covid-19.

He has since resigned his position and pressure is being put on him to withdraw his candidature as NPP parliamentary representative for Tema West Constituency.