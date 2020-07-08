Afrobeats singer, Mr. Eazi, says he has collaborated on a song with one of America’s biggest rappers, Nicki Minaj.

He announced this when he revealed he is releasing a new song with Jamaican-American group Major Lazer and United Kingdom’s K4mo.

According to the Sample You hitmaker, the tune will be released on July 16.



“It’s going to be amazing as always”, the Afrobeats star said in a press release.

MORE:

This comes on the heels of his One Day You Will Understand EP, which was released on June 10.



“With notable features from Blaq Jerzee, C Natty, Guilty Beatz, King Promise, Legendury Beatz, Mikel and Nonso Amadi, we gathered over 6.5 million streams across all platforms within its first seven days, with number one ranking on Apple Music in various countries across rock and all genres,” Mr. Eazi said.



“Thank you for your incredible support over the years as we continue to provide you with the best entertainment for all seasons across our channels,” he added.



Aside producing bangers, Mr. Eazi has empowered emerging artistes like JoeBoy and J.Derobie through his EmPawa Music.