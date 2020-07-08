Director of Communications for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi has described as sexist and misogynistic, comments by the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buabeng Asamoah and Majority Leader Osei Kyei Bonsu.

His description follows comments the duo made hours after the NDC announced Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Mahama.

The Adenta MP at a press conference after the announcement said said former President’s choice of the professor was an indication that he didn’t take Ghanaians serious.

But, Sammy Gyamfi has, in a press conference, described the comments as backward and reflective of the party’s thoughts about women.

Apart from the sexist and baseless comments of Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, the similarly disgraceful comment by the majority leader in parliament that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is not capable of being the President of the Republic, is one of the most backward and misogynistic statements by a personality occupying a high office who should know better.

READ ALSO:

Comments such as these are reminiscent of other similarly shameful statements by President Akufo-Addo when he suggested that Ghanaian women are not dynamic enough at a conference in Canada. The worst part of this embarrassment was that he made the comment at an international women’s event of all places where he was scolded and schooled almost immediately by a fellow panelist on stage, Mr Gyamfi said.

Describing the development as sad, Mr Gyamfi urged woman not lose courage but rather look at the accomplished role model Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and be encouraged and inspired to pursue their dreams.

You can grow up to become anything you want to be, even the Vice President and President of our nation Ghana, he noted.

Listen to Mr Gyamfi in the audio below: