Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has mounted a spirited defense for Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang who has been taken to the cleaners by New Patriotic Party members for signing the ‘Montie 3’ petition.

Nana Oye Lithur said that single act of kindness cannot be a blot on the professor’s candidacy.

Her comment was in reaction to the issue raised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that signing of the petition for the release of the gentlemen who abused former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, will affect her chances.

The NPP argued that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang showed she was very insensitive to the rights of women in the country.

But madam Lithur on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday said the NPP is bringing it up because they have nothing to say.

She noted that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang signed the ‘Montie 3’ petition purely on humanitarian grounds.

“As a mother, she has compassion and only pleaded for clemency for her sons. She can’t be blamed for that,” she said.

The former Gender Minister stressed that they signing the petition was not in any way disrespecting the former Chief Justice.

“There is no way women in NDC will disrespect the office of the Chief Justice. In fact, I personally mobilised support when Justice Theodora Wood was appointed,” she opined.

She maintained that the NDC ticket is on a rescue mission and no amount of dirt thrown at the candidate will convince Ghanaians.