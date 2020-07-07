Shatta Wale’s fans will have to wait a year more to enjoy his upcoming studio album titled ‘Gift of God’.

The album, which was expected to be released later this year, has been postponed to a latter date in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though he and his team are “working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and to give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience”, the tough decision had to be made.

However, Shatta Wale is not planning to musically starve his fans as he has made plans to release some songs on the album as singles.

He advised his fans to enjoy his music while observing appropriate safety protocols and also take the virus very serious.

Read his announcement post below: