The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, says the newly nominated National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, lacks what it takes to complement John Mahama’s candidature for the 2020 elections.

According to him, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of poise, balance and very calm who speaks good English but she does not possess qualities in governance to affect any change in the country.

Following her selection as running mate, there have been attacks mainly from the New Patriotic Party over the former President’s choice.

READ ALSO:

Speaking to a section of the press in Parliament today, the Majority Leader said he expected the ex-president to nominate personalities such as a former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor or a former Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission, Dr Nii Moi Thompson with economic background as preferable pair to impact positively on the economy.

Talking about equality in the country, he said if Mr Mahama really wanted a woman as his running mate the likes of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hanna Tetteh and a former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong or Betty Mould-Iddrisu have demonstrable competence and possess the needed qualities to partner him.