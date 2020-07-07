Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs Joyce Zempare, has chronicled the pain she went through to ensure that her children get a better life.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, Mrs Zempare said she was forced to sell her clothes and even one of her wedding rings just to ensure her children get the best of education.

Mrs Zempare’s comment follows the government’s free Senior High School programme.

To her, the initiative has not only lifted burdens on parents but has also opened doors for children of school-going-age in the country.

“Let me use myself as an example and God is my witness. I sold all my clothes and dresses to pay for the education of my children, you have no idea what I have been through. I had two rings and I sold one of them to make sure my son finished his education,” she said.

“Today, I am proud of what I did for my children and they are also proud of me because my son is now a medical doctor. The pain I had to go through, you have no idea,” she noted.

According to her, programmes and initiatives that will touch the lives of vulnerable persons in society are what the NPP government stands for and incorporates into its policies.

According to her, parents now do not have to go through the same challenges she went through in order to care for their children because now the Akufo-Addo government has come to deliver Ghanaians from the hands of the NDC.

The implementation of these initiatives, she said, shows that the Akufo-Addo-led government has Ghanaians at heart and therefore does not care who former President Mahama chooses as his running mate as the NPP at the end of the 2020 general election will emerge victorious.

Listen to the audio above: