The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to some assertions that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has no background in economics and as such will not be able to effectively manage the country’s economy.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, Theophilus Tetteh-Chai, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC said one does not need to be an economist to run the economy.

According to him, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang only needs to assemble people with the requisite knowledge and expertise to help her deliver as the head of the Economic Management Team if elected as Vice President.

You don’t need to be an economist to run an economy, as a leader what you need to do is to assemble the needed human resources to achieve your set goals. And when it comes to doing that, Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang has a good track record, he said.

She did that when she was Vice Chancellor for the University of Cape Coast by ensuring the University had a medical school and also as a minister when she oversaw the construction of eight Colleges of Education, he added.