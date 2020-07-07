Fatality rate of coronavirus in Zongo communities in Ghana is alarming, a renowned Islamic scholar has announced.

Sheikh Anas Toffek Ibrahim told journalists at the Information Ministry’s press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, July 7, that there was a worrying trend with the coronavirus in the Zongos and inner cities.

According to him, based on Islamic teachings on pandemic management dating back to the times of Prophet Mohammed, one would have thought Zongo communities would lead in better managing the pandemic and keeping themselves safe.

However, he said, Zongo communities were not adhering to safety protocols, thus leading to rising numbers of infections and fatalities in Zongos.

Ghana as of July 3, 2020, had recorded 129 Coronavirus deaths and a total of 21,077.