Ghanaian-Hollywood actor, Abraham Attah, has stunned his fans with his latest photos looking all-grown-up.

There is no doubt the ‘Beasts of No Nation’ breakout child star is not a kid anymore as a lot has, indeed, changed about him.

His transformation has come as a surprise to many fans.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the photos which captured him in a serene hang out environment.

Watch the photo below:



