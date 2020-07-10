The timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been released.

The exam is expected to begin on July 20 through to September 5, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the easing of restrictions which paved way for final year students to return to school after almost 10 weeks of closure.

However, there have been calls for the closure again as some schools have recorded cases of the novel disease after about three weeks of reopening.

Read the full timetable below:

Wassce School 2020 Timetable by prince michael on Scribd



