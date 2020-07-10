Sarkodie’s latest song ‘CEO Flow’, which is currently trending number one on YouTube on his birthday, has parts of its lyrics jabbing some vibrant industry players who threw shots at him earlier.

The whole theme of the song from its file name to the last line of the song has the rapper cementing the fact that he is on top when it comes to rap prowess.

After carefully listening to the song, some social media users drew attention to the fact that Sarkodie recorded the song at a time when he was having a beef with Shatta Wale.

The line that got them convinced in the song was this: You only got a crib cos your as* signed. I be self-made everything is all mine, a nig*a stay broke if a nig*a don’t grind. You are not real so don’t call me, keep it online. You are not on my level and take a chill pill…

According to social media users, Sarkodie is talking about Shatta Wale’s Zylofon Ship House mansion that was gifted him by Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of embattled Menzgold and Zylofon Music when he got signed onto his record label.



