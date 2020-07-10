Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says Ghanaians must treat Counsellor Lutterodt in equal measure as Akuapem Poloo.

The controversial counsellor in an interview said every rape victim enjoys the act at some point, a statement which has angered many on social media with people calling for his head in a petition.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the counsellor said he doesn’t know why he would have to retract his statement because it was based on his research findings and victims who have approached his desk for counselling.

But Mr Logic, reacting to it said, the counsellor is only exposing his folly.

According to him, Mr Lutterodt spoke in an uncivilised manner, hence must be treated the same way.

We should treat him like we are doing to Akuapem Poloo. He talks on top of his voice like he is the wisest guy. I can tell you frankly he needs psychological counselling himself. You can be intelligent but how you apply it is another issue.

He was trying to beat around the bush. Whether you rape or molest, you have still invaded a privacy. I think the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection should rise against him.

You speak for fun. Speak with knowledge so when you are accounted for your words you can defend.



