Ghanaian musicians thronged colleague Obour’s home with one agenda; to commiserate with him following his defeat in his first political attempt.

Obour, who stood as parliamentary candidate hopeful in the New Patriotic Party primaries, was sent packing by incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng, who emerged victorious.

Consequently, his colleague musicians visited to commiserate with him, while congratulating him for a bold step taken.

Musicians present included Barima Sidney, Okyeame Kwame, Tic, KiDi, Great Ampong and Kwami Eugene.

“We want to say ayekoo to you, Bice Osei Kuffour. It’s not easy to venture into this political thing; but as young as you are, you are bold enough to decide to go for it. For a first time competing with an incumbent whose been there for so many years and come out with such votes you pulled, we say ayekoo to you [SIC],” were some encouraging words Obour received.

Additionally, some musicians, including Medikal and Joey B, congratulated Obour on social media a few days before his loss.

Watch how musicians encouraged Obour below: