Failed New Patriotic Party aspirant, Bice Osei Kufuor, has attributed his defeat in the Asante Akyem South parliamentary primary to political inexperience.

The former MUSIGA president-turned-politician who had wanted to unseat the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante-Boateng lost the primary by 68 votes.

The man who is popularly known as Obour managed 296 votes to trail behind the incumbent MP who secured 364 votes.

The other contenders, William Yamoah, garnered 38 votes while Edmond Oppong Peprah polled 9 votes with Eric Amofa getting 12 votes.

Conceding defeat in his post-election speech, Obour said “the delegates of the NPP have decided”.

He suggested his inexperience in politics contributed to his loss, saying “Kwaku Asante Boateng has shown that he is an experienced politician.

“He’s been in parliament for two terms already and he is going the third term,” he said in his speech.

“Definitely he may have some tricks I don’t have,” he admitted, but said it is all good for him as a first timer.

Despite losing the elections, Obour said, his performance has been great and thanked the delegates for the support showed him.

This is my first time of coming into the race and I think the delegates of Asante Akyem South have really shown me love. OBOUR

Obour also pledged to rally behind the incumbent to retain the seat for the party.

“I am sure most of the things that we had campaigned on now that we have a parliamentary candidate the 10,000 votes we promised Nana Addo, it is coming in its numbers,” he declared.