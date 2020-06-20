Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), has finally accepted defeat and congratulated the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Lawyer Kwaku Asante-Boateng.

Obour, who contested for the Asante-Akyem South seat in the Ashanti region, lost by 64 votes despite garnering more votes than three other contestants; Oppong Peprah, William Yamoa and Eric Amofa.

To him, no one can challenge the decision of delegates.

The former musician promised to work with the MP who has been reigning for two consecutive terms to defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress in the December 7, 2020 elections.