The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections have ended on a generally successful note though there were some skirmishes.



Some newcomers gave the incumbents a hot battle and unseated them as elected candidates ready to face the opposition National Democratic Congress come December 7.



Mixed reactions swept through all 168 constituencies that participated in the elections, as some hopeful candidates, despite their hefty ‘packages’ lost woefully.

ALSO READ: NPP Primaries: Mike Oquaye Jnr donates motor tricycles to Dome Kwabenya…



For some victorious candidates, chants of jubilation filled the atmosphere and their sympathisers threw COVID-19 safety caution to the wind and embraced their favourites.



Tears, both of joy and defeat also took centre stage by some candidates whose election results came as a shock to them.

Enjoy pictures pictures: