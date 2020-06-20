Some ecstatic New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates took to the dancing floor amid showering of money after Yaw Buaben Asamoa was declared the Parliamentary candidate-elect for the Adentan Constituency after the primary.

The incumbent Member of Parliament competed against four others – Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Alfred Kumi Ababio, Freda Agyemang and Rahman Zak.

Mr Asamoa won with 422 votes out of 739 votes cast.

Immediately the results were declared someone among the crowd began throwing money into the air in jubilation.

While some delegates were celebrating the victory others were jumping to catch some of the notes being thrown at them.