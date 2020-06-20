The Member of Parliament for Krowor constituency in the Greater Accra region nearly killed her parliamentary ambition goodbye in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye beat Emmanuel Laryea Odai by just three votes to retain her seat.

She polled 362 votes while her opponent polled 359 votes of the total votes cast. The third person, Eric Ayikwie Okine got just one vote.

Given this performance, Mrs Quaye, who is also Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has taken the enviable title from Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Titus-Glover as the new ‘MP3’.

The fierce contest between Mr Titus-Glover and then-candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kempis Nii Ofosu-Ware in 2012 was the talk of town.

The Tema East MP, however, redeemed himself after beating him by over 1,000 votes in the subsequent elections.

Mrs Quaye will have to learn more from her colleague ahead of the December 2020 polls when she faces her opponent in the NDC.