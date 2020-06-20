Musician-cum-politician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has been defeated in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary which took place on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Obour’s aspiration to become a Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akyem South constituency still remains a mirage.

The first-timer, who was candidate number two on the ballot sheet, indeed came second to incumbent Kwaku Asante Boateng who was in the lead with 64 votes.

Mr Boateng, who is pursuing his third term bid, garnered 360 votes, emerging victorious against Obour’s 296 votes. Edmond Oppong Peprah had nine votes, William Yamoah had 32 votes and Eric Amofa had eight votes.