The Executive Secretary of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr Prince Armah, has won the Kwesimintsim constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party beating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joe Mensah.

Results from eight electoral areas had Mr Mensah polling 167 votes with Mr Armah winning with 222 votes.

Mr Mensah was pushing for his second term in Parliament.

Dr Armah was once an Assembly Member for Adiembra Electoral Area in the Sekondi Constituency of the Western region.