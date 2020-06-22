Shatta Wale’s ex-fiancee, Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has celebrated the Dancehall superstar on Fathers Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Michy who is the mother of Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, shared a photo of Wale and their son.

The photo had the father and son in what looks like Shatta Wale’s house.

Standing in front of a Black Range Rover car, Majesty and SHatta Wale wore white singlets as they posed for the cameras.

Sharing the photo, Michy indicated that fathers deserved chocolate too just as mothers get on their day.

“Happy Fathers Day .#fathersday #fatherslivesmattersometimes #theydeservechocolatetoo.”

Shatta Wale in reacting to the photo on Michy’s page wrote; God bless you for bringing that man out of me ❤️👌🙏🏻 kiss the King 👑 for me ❤️⭐️