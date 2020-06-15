Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he has been in touch with A-list celebrities such as Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel and Cardi B in recent times.

According to him, he has already cemented his name in Ghana’s music space, hence the need to focus more on international collaborations with these major pop stars.

He made this assertion in an interview on Hitz FM’s Yaad Settingz show last weekend while talking about his forthcoming album and stars he might feature both home and abroad.

There is an adage that goes like ‘dance a yard’ before ‘you dance abroad’. That’s what I go by so I wanted my community to love me and feel me for my career and talent.

And I think this is the best time for me to go out there because I’m talking to a whole lot of celebrities out there; talk about Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Vybz, Cardi B, and other people… I have people I am linking to get me those steps and its basically one of those things.

It’s going to be an international album. In Ghana I will feature a couple, surprise acts that people might not think I will feature them, he noted.