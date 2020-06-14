Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged Ghanaian rapper, Medikal to stay away from drugs and rather save his money to enable him enjoy a better life.
Watch video below for more:
Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged Ghanaian rapper, Medikal to stay away from drugs and rather save his money to enable him enjoy a better life.
Watch video below for more:
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.