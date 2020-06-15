A 35-year-old auto mechanic has committed suicide in Koforidua the Eastern Regional Capital.

The deceased, Michael Saforo, alias Fiifi,35, took his life Friday around 9:00 am.

He was found by a teen girl hanging on a tall mango tree in his father’s garden at Apenkwa, a suburb of the New Juaben South Municipality, after his mobile phone rang in his pocket.

The girl who was on her way to fetch water, dashed to inform some individuals around.

His body was retrieved and conveyed to the morgue for preservation by Police.

The cause of his action has not been established. He is reported to have asked the father a day before the incident if he was interested in his chattels.

Richard Ansah, father of the deceased told the media his late son was an auto Mechanic in Accra but recently came to Koforidua with the complaint of intermittent abdominal pains.

However, doctors could not establish the cause after medical examination at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

He said on that fateful day the deceased left home unnoticed but several phone calls to know his whereabouts went unanswered only to be informed about the bizarre incident.

Assembly Member for the Area, Twum Alexander, said the deceased was reclusive.

“He was very quiet and calm looking who didn’t associate. He did not show any signs of depression so this is a shock.”

The latest suicide incident is happening after a 48 and 19-year-old men also hanged themselves in separate incidents at Akyem Akroso and Nsawam respectively in the Eastern Region.

In March this year, two persons also committed suicide by hanging in separate incidents in Akyem Agyapomaa and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

These incidents and many others recorded this year raise serious concerns about the state of mental healthcare in the Region.