Renowned journalist, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, has accepted to partner Akua Donkor for the December general election.
He said his decision is borne out of his desire to help the presidential hopeful make an impact in Ghana’s body politic.
The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), on Thursday, July 9, 2020, announced her running mate.
The choice, though surprising, was not taken seriously by political pundits who always write Madam Donkor off.
They argued that the GFP leader only provides comic relief during electioneering campaign.
It is based on this backdrop that Mr Adakabre has accepted to partner her to bring some seriousness to the ticket.
“Akua Donkor needs a coach to be able to make an impact that is why I have accepted to be her running mate to take Ghana to the promised land,” he stated.
The veteran journalist said with the right message and focus on women groups, especially in markets and rural areas, he is certain GFP can make an impact in the December polls.
He appealed to colleagues in the inky fraternity to support the ticket to win the elections.
