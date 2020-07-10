Renowned journalist, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, has accepted to partner Akua Donkor for the December general election.

He said his decision is borne out of his desire to help the presidential hopeful make an impact in Ghana’s body politic.

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), on Thursday, July 9, 2020, announced her running mate.

The choice, though surprising, was not taken seriously by political pundits who always write Madam Donkor off.

Akua Donkor

They argued that the GFP leader only provides comic relief during electioneering campaign.

ALSO READ:

It is based on this backdrop that Mr Adakabre has accepted to partner her to bring some seriousness to the ticket.

“Akua Donkor needs a coach to be able to make an impact that is why I have accepted to be her running mate to take Ghana to the promised land,” he stated.

The veteran journalist said with the right message and focus on women groups, especially in markets and rural areas, he is certain GFP can make an impact in the December polls.

He appealed to colleagues in the inky fraternity to support the ticket to win the elections.



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line