Digital TV operators, StarTimes Ghana, has donated 10,000 pieces of disposable face masks to the Police Administration as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

By February, StarTimes had adopted internal guidelines to reduce the spreading risk among all offices across Africa and conducted training for employees on how to protect themselves and their families.

The Pay TV service provider seeks to ensure that the Police are well equipped against the virus in the discharge of their duties.

StarTimes Ghana thus donated 10,000 face masks to the Ghana Police Service as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

Following the president’s call for support from individuals and private institutions to fight the pandemic, StarTimes, having invested millions of dollars into the Ghanaian economy over the past three years, deemed it right to help keep the people of Ghana safe among other initiatives.

A delegation, led by the Chief Operating Officer of StarTimes Ghana, Felix Ahonzo, presented the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to representatives of the Police service at the Police Headquarters in Accra, Friday.

“The Police Service renders an invaluable contribution to the state on daily basis, through the expeditious performance of its mandatory functions; providing security and ensuring the maintenance of law and order and this gesture by StarTimes is to support the Police in this pandemic era and to appreciate them for risking their lives daily for Ghanaians. They should stay safe and follow the COVID-19 protocols,” said Mr Ahonzo.



