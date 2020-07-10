The Eastern Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it won’t be intimidated by the Kwahu Traditional Council.

The Eastern Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Dallas Ampomah Williams, said the ban on the party was politically motivated.

The NDC has been banned by the Kwahu Traditional Council from carrying out any event on its land indefinitely.

Also, the Council has directed the closure of two radio stations – OKwahu FM and Afram FM – deemed to be pro-NDC with immediate effect, the Linguist of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Nana Akouko Boateng said.

Both stations are owned by former Eastern Regional Secretary, Mark Oliver Kevor, who the Council said failed to show up when he was invited.

Commenting on the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Amponsah said the Council is being grossly unfair to the NDC.

He said members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region have done worse but the Council failed to reprimand “so why are they doing this to NDC?”

On the closure of the radio stations, the NDC Regional Communications Director said the chiefs in Kwahu have no right to do that.

“It is only the NCA that can order the closure of radio stations. We don’t want to drag issues with Nananom out of respect otherwise the law is on our side,” he added.

Mr Amponmah stressed that they won’t be intimidated by the communist inferior tactics of the chiefs being orchestrated by the NPP.

This notwithstanding, he said they were ready to meet the Kwahu Traditional Council to address the issue amicably.



