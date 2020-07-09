The Kwahu Traditional Council has given the reason behind their ban on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from holding any activity in the area.

The chiefs have demanded closure of pro-NDC radio stations, Kwahu FM and Afram FM by midday of Thursday July 9, 2020.

This was after some executives of the party in the area allegedly invoked curses on non- residents who attempt to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The action, according to the chiefs, constitutes a disregard for the ban on invoking curses in Kwahu.

Attempts to get the NDC to revoke the curse by the traditional authorities have proved futile after those who invoked the curse failed to honour about three invitations by the chiefs.

They have therefore resolved to ban the party just five months to the general elections.

Chief linguist to Kwahu chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng, led the chiefs to slaughter a sheep and pour libation to banish executives of the NDC from Kwahu.

Nana Akouko Boateng explained that their demand for the closure of the stations was because former Regional Secretary, Mark Oliver Kevor used that medium to disrespect them.

“Oliver Kevor and others called us hypocrites for inviting them to revoke the curse. We don’t need such people on our land. If they fail to close down the stations by midday, we will advise ourselves” he fumed.

Nana Akouko Boateng added that they have revoked the curse so all indigenes who wish to come and register were free to do so.