Rapper Kanye West took his fans by surprise when he announced his bid for US Presidential Elections 2020, all set to take place in the month of November this year.

Ever since he has become the talk of the tinsel town. Days after his announcement, he made yet another revelation about him contracting the deadly COVID-19 in the month of February.

In a 4-hour long interview, he gave to Forbes, West not only spoke about how he doesn’t support Donald Trump anymore but also shared his experiences with the virus.

Not only this, he even claimed that rapper Drake might have been tested positive. However, certain media reports said that Drake has tested negative.

Kanye told the portal his experience of having Coronavirus and said, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the Coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” He said that his illness had nothing to do with his decision of president run and said, “God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time,” West said.

“You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy.”

Talking about controlling COVID-19 spread through a vaccine, he said, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed. So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

Further, he said that people should pray for the freedom from this pandemic and need to stop doing things that make God mad. If his claims about being COVID-19 positive are true, then Kanye marks the first Hollywood celeb as Tom Hanks was tested in March 2020.

Talking about his announcement, he made it through the medium of social media and tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”