Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Isaac Amoako has revealed that his former employers have failed to compensate players who were involved in an accident in 2017.

The Ghana Premier League side were unfortunately involved in an accident after a league match against Inter Allies which was played at the Tema Stadium.

The team bus was involved in an accident on the team’s way back to Kumasi after the bus they were traveling on crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw dual carriage road.

Deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare was pronounced dead while many others including players, team officials and journalists, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Coming Sunday, July 12, 2020, will mark three years since the horrific incident happened but [we have] still not received a penny from Kotoko and we don’t know as to when our compensations would be paid,” Amoakoh told BA TV.

Isaac Amoako

“The refusal of the Kotoko leadership to pay our monies has placed a heavy toll on most of the victims.

“Longest-serving team driver, Nana Berchie has been at home due to the accident he had, while [players] Baba Mahama and Ollenu Ashitey have had their playing careers stymied.

“We are aware that the newly constituted board, led by the previous board chair, Dr Kwame Kyei who held positions at the time of the accident, had begun paying off several debts incurred by the club but [we have] still not heard from him.

“We will not keep quiet until Kotoko’s leadership pays our compensation to us [victims].”

In the 2017 Premier League, Kotoko finished the competition in fourth position behind champions Aduana Stars, academy boys Wafa, archrivals and 19-time champions Hearts of Oak and Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs.

Amoako, who now plays for Dreams FC spent 11 years at Asante Kotoko.