The Electoral Commission (EC) says, it will rely on a CI which is yet to mature in Paliament to allow students transfer their votes from wherever they may be on Election Day.

According to the EC, processes for the transfer are expected to commence in October.

Minutes after news broke about the Commission’s decision to register students at the various schools; some political parties and a section of the public raised a number of concerns including a breach in the regulation governing the registration exercise, safety of the students and the difficulty of transferring their votes.

READ ALSO:

But, addressing the second edition of ‘Let The People Know’, Deputy EC Chair, Samuel Tettey, said they will rely on nearby registration centre codes to take care of the concern of breaching the regulation.

At the end of the first phase, some 3,956 prospective registrants have been challenged at the various registration centres across the country.



Warning: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Warning: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 104



Notice: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /opt/bitnami/apps/wordpress/htdocs/wp-content/plugins/td-standard-pack/Newspaper/parts/single/loop-single-13.php on line 106



: simplexml_load_file(https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 404 Not Found inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://www.youtube.com/feeds/videos.xml?user=adomtvtube" inon line: Trying to get property 'entry' of non-object inon line: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line